Homes of Gardaí raided as part of probe into claims that members of the force aiding drugs gang

MEMBERS OF THE National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) have raided the homes of three serving members of the gardaí.

The development comes as part of a wider probe into claims that members of the force have been aiding a Dublin drugs gang.

The raids took place over the last 48 hours, sources have told The Journal.

The homes that were raided are those of highly experienced officers who are very well-respected within the Garda organisation.

It is understood that information about the alleged activities of gardaí aiding the drugs gang came from criminal sources.

Yesterday, it emerged that a senior member of the force, who has since retired, had been arrested.

He was held on suspicion of involvement in offences that relate to the alleged enhancing of a criminal organisation’s ability to commit or facilitate a serious offence.

No further arrests have since been made as part of this investigation, the Garda Press Office confirmed this afternoon.

The operation yesterday in which the former Garda was arrested included searches of five locations across Dublin.

The GNBCI operation resulted in the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis and €47,000 of cash.

Gardaí found and seized 30kg of cannabis herb.

The arrested man was taken for questioning to Irishtown Garda Station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí confirmed he was still being held this afternoon.