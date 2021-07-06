#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Garda appeal as roadworker dies following Wicklow crash

The roadworker died a day after the incident near Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 9:33 PM
27 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN WHO was carrying out roadworks on a Wicklow road has died in a fatal road traffic collision. 

The incident happened yesterday morning on the R752 at Milltown South, Rathnew, Co. Wicklow.

A garda statement said the man died from his injuries today in hospital.

“At approximately 8:05am a man (mid 60s) was seriously injured while carrying out works on the R752. He was removed from the scene and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition. He passed away today. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified and attended the scene due to the incident being a workplace accident.

“The scene was preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out their examination.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on the morning of Monday 5 July, 2021 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” a statement said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Niall O'Connor
