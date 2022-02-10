#Open journalism No news is bad news

A new recruitment drive for An Garda Síochána has launched today

Budget 2022 has provided for the recruitment of up to 800 gardaí and 400 Garda staff this year.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 5:00 AM
47 minutes ago 722 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5678903
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

A NEW RECRUITMENT campaign for An Garda Síochána has been launched by Justice Minister Helen McEntee. 

Budget 2022 has provided for the recruitment of up to 800 gardaí and 400 Garda staff this year. Many of those recruited will be drawn from this competition. 

Minister McEntee is urging members of new Irish communities, women and people from minority groups to consider a career with An Garda Síochána. 

The recruitment drive is being launched as An Garda Síochána yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of the force. 

“This recruitment campaign is of particular significance as we this year celebrate 100 years of An Garda Síochána,” McEntee said.

“I urge anyone who wants to join An Garda Síochána to apply, but I want to particularly encourage women to consider a career with the Gardaí. Significant efforts have been made to increase the proportion of women in the service, and we are ahead of many other countries, but we still have a long way to go,” she said. 

“Equally, I want to encourage people from our new Irish communities and minority groups to consider applying for what is a worthwhile and valued career,” the Minister said. 

“I welcome the fact that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is focused on creating a policing service which values equality, diversity and inclusion because it is so important that every person in the country feels that they are reflected in the Garda members they see on the street or in their local station,” she added. 

“Of course, we want a policing service that is diverse not only in gender and ethnicity, but also in socio-economic and geographical background.”

Full details on how to apply for the roles can be found on publicjobs.ie. 

Successful applicants will be placed on a panel from which they are drawn by An Garda Síochána for training when required by the Garda Commissioner. 

The last recruitment competition was held in early 2019. 

