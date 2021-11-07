New digital image released of man whose partial remains were discovered in 2006

A mock-up of what the man may have looked like while alive. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN BALBRIGGAN have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a man whose partial remains were discovered off the coast of north county Dublin in 2006.

On 6 February 2006, a human skull was caught in fishing nets off the coast of Lambay Island and landed at Rush Harbour, Co Dublin.

A thorough investigation was conducted which included the creation of a clay model head of what the person would have looked like when alive.

A DNA profile was generated and a number of people came forward and volunteered their DNA for comparison.

However, all DNA comparisons were negative and to date he has never been identified.

In the course of a case review, Professor Caroline Wilkinson of Liverpool John Moores University generated an enhanced digital image of what the person may have looked like when alive.

Investigating gardaí at Balbriggan have renewed their appeal for help from the public in identifying the deceased from this new enhanced digital image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01-802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.