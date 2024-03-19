Garda rosters dispute looks to be coming to an end as GRA leaders vote to accept new proposal

THE LEADERS OF a group representing rank and file gardaí have voted overwhelmingly to accept a new roster proposal which will end a dispute that saw gardaí threaten industrial action.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been in a dispute between the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) over new proposed working hours.

Both garda representative groups, AGSI as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) had voted against accepting the arrangements for gardaí.

Back in September rank and file members of the GRA voted in a ballot in which 99% of voters expressed no confidence in the Commissioner two weeks ago.

There has been a serious breakdown in the relationship between the GRA and Garda Headquarters with the representative body ruling out inviting Harris to their annual delegate conference in April.

The Journal understands that senior leaders on the Central Executive Committee met today and after lengthy meeting decided to accept a new roster proposal.

It is understood that “core” policing function units, such as regular response gardaí, will remain on a four on four off 12-hour per shift rotation. They will have a reduced annual leave of 29.5 days.

The non-core units, such as Roads Policing Units, detectives and Community Policing will work a 10 hour shift duration with a complicated set of six on four off tours of duty. They will have 35 days annual leave.

It is understood that the new roster proposal closely reflects the GRA’s original proposal they suggested in November 2022.

The GRA will now ballot its members over the next two months and there will “open meetings” for gardaí to explain the new roster.