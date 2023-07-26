Rank and file gardaí to vote on no confidence motion in Garda Commissioner

THE LEADERSHIP OF the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has voted in favour of a ballot of all its members on a vote of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The decision was made today in Dublin, with the GRA’s central executive committee voting in favour of the ballot.

Gardaí are currently engaged in a major industrial relations dispute with Harris over his decision to push through a working time roster they believe will adversely affect members.

Earlier this month the GRA said that the Commissioner “lacks logic” as he announced the reintroduction of a roster while they claim there are not enough gardaí to fulfill staffing levels of the new arrangement.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been in a dispute with the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) over new proposed working hours.

Both garda representative groups, AGSI as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) had voted against accepting the arrangements for gardaí.

Gardaí currently work a four on four off 12 hour shift pattern which was introduced as a temporary measure during Covid-19.

The GRA and AGSI argue that it will cause gardaí to work the proposed six days with four days off rotation – they have said it will cause hardship for members and adversely affect their standard of life, family routine and cost of living.

Harris met with the garda groups earlier this month where he told them that he was implementing the roster regardless of their opposition.

The roster will see gardaí come off a four on four off 12 hour shift rotation and put them on a six on four off 10 hour shift roster from 6 November.

In a statement this evening the GRA said: “The CEC came to this decision having discussed their ongoing concerns regarding the following issues affecting our members that have continuously been raised with garda management but it is our view that the Commissioner has failed to address.”

It said these included the ongoing recruitment and retention crisis, issues created by the lack of appropriate training and welfare and wellbeing of the members.

It also criticised the “current suspensions policy and constant red tape and bureaucracy”.

The GRA said that a further motion was also passed to clear the way for a “special delegate conference” to discuss the results of the ballot.