Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
'Shooting 16/01/20': Gardaí called after Wicklow school shooting threats made online and on toilet wall

A garda spokesman confirmed there is an investigation underway.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 14,309 Views 11 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW are investigating after threats of a shooting at a school in the Arklow area were made online, as well as in the school itself, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

Officers confirmed this evening that a number of patrol cars were sent to the school after the principal contacted them. 

It is understood that messages made on social media were sent by someone who claimed they would target the school with a gun. 

Then, this afternoon, a message was discovered written on one of the toilet walls which read: “Shooting. 16/01/20.”

As a result of the incident, gardaí have conducted several patrols around the area.

A number of children at the school were terrified by the threats, according to one parent TheJournal.ie spoke to this evening. 

A parent told us: “There was a message written in the bathroom of the school saying that there was going to be a shooting. As you can imagine, the children were incredibly upset, there were tears, there were people leaving early. 

“The parents, including ourselves, were very worried as you can imagine. I saw there were three garda cars at the school. All we know now is that gardaí are taking this very seriously.” 

A garda spokesman confirmed there is an investigation underway. 

He said: “Gardaí are investigating online threats made towards an educational institution in the Arklow area that occurred today, Wednesday 15 January 2020.

“Several patrols of the area have taken place today. Nothing suspicious detected. Investigations are continuing.” 

Late last year, gardaí said they were investigating social media shooting threats made against a school in Limerick

The school was notified after a student took a screenshot of the threat and alerted a parent who in turn alerted school authorities.

Armed gardaí were deployed to the area as a precaution.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

