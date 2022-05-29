Man due in court following searches in Limerick

A MAN IS due in court after he was charged in relation to searches under Operation Coronation, which is targeting organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

Gardaí in Limerick have charged the man, aged in his 50s, following his detention in relation to the searches.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday morning at 10.30a.m.

A woman aged in her 30s, who was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street Garda Station, has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.