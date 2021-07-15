#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí carry out searches across Munster targeting alleged criminals involved in burglaries

Searches took place at 17 locations in Counties Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 6,219 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496960
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out raids on several locations across Munster today against alleged burglars.

The operation by detectives, armed units and uniformed members targeted 17 addresses in Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork North Division.

A garda spokesperson said the operation was part of “a large scale investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region”.

“This coordinated search operation is being led by an incident room in Tipperary Town Garda station.

“During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized.

“No arrests were made this morning in relation to this investigation and investigations are ongoing, at this time,” the spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie