Gardaí carry out searches across Munster targeting alleged criminals involved in burglaries

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out raids on several locations across Munster today against alleged burglars.

The operation by detectives, armed units and uniformed members targeted 17 addresses in Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork North Division.

A garda spokesperson said the operation was part of “a large scale investigation into burglaries and thefts across the Southern Region”.

“This coordinated search operation is being led by an incident room in Tipperary Town Garda station.

“During the course of the search a total of 17 properties were searched under warrant and a number of items including phones, documents, laptops and tools were seized.

“No arrests were made this morning in relation to this investigation and investigations are ongoing, at this time,” the spokesperson said.