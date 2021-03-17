#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Security operation underway to prevent planned lockdown protests

More than 2,500 gardaí are deployed across checkpoints and arterial routes around the country.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 9:50 AM
8 minutes ago 975 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383923
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MASSIVE SECURITY operation to prevent planned lockdown protests to mark St Patrick’s Day is underway this morning.

More than 2,500 gardaí will be deployed across checkpoints and arterial routes across the country throughout the day.

Much of the focus will be in Dublin amid fears that anti-lockdown activists will seek to use the public holiday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions.

There were ugly scenes close to Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green last month, when gardaí were attacked with fireworks amid disturbances at a lockdown protest.

Gardaí will be patrolling roads in the city and people will be asked for the reason for their journey to establish whether is it essential.

Several protest events are being planned via social media, by disparate groups in different locations in Dublin city centre. Another protest is planned outside RTÉ in Donnybrook.

Personnel from national units such as the dog unit, the mounted unit, air support and public order will be deployed during the day.

Checkpoints will be in place on arterial routes into the city and checks will be conducted on public transport over the course of the day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí will also stop people at bus stations and Luas stops to ensure they are not breaking Covid-19 regulations.

Ahead of the day, Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: “As is the case with all protests, An Garda Siochána seeks to engage with protest groups in advance.

“However, some groups choose not to engage with us. It should also be noted that An Garda Siochana has no role in licensing or approving such protests.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie