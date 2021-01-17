#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 January 2021
Man arrested and €117,000 cash seized in organised crime investigation

Gardaí seized €117,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and a vehicle in Coolock.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 5:05 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested in Dublin as part of investigations into organised crime.

Gardaí arrested the man, 35, yesterday after a search at an address in Coolock where they seized €117,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and a vehicle.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted the search as part of ongoing investigations into people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Coolock Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner and head of Organised and Serious Crime John O’Driscoll said that gardaí “continue to target those causing most harm in our community”.

“This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years”.

Lauren Boland
