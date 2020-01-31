This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€1.6 million in drugs, €700,000 in cash and 'a number of gold bars' seized by gardaí

Two of the searches were by gardaí targeting international crime.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 31 Jan 2020, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 8,144 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987906
Gardaí have recovered €700,000 in cash follow a number of searches.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have recovered €700,000 in cash follow a number of searches.
Gardaí have recovered €700,000 in cash follow a number of searches.
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ TARGETING NATIONAL and international gangland crime have made a number of significant arrests over the course of the last 24 hours, seizing an estimated €1.6 million in drugs as well as €700,000 in cash and a number of gold bars. 

Gardaí say that the drugs seizure came about after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car in the Kilinarden area of Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday. 

During a search of the vehicle, a significant quantity of a drugs belived to be cocaine and heroin were discovered. A 24-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was arrested. 

Follow up searches were carried out at premises located in Ashbourne and Rathoath, Co. Meath. In the course of these searches, suspected cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of approximately €1.6 million was seized. 

The drugs are subject to analysis and gardaí have also said that other drug related paraphernalia was discovered. 

Gardaí also arrested a 43-year-old Dutch man in the Dublin 4 area yesterday after he was found to be in possession of an estimated €200,000 in cash.

The arrest was also made by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau who were targeting people suspected to be involved in serious and organised crime at an international level. 

After the man’s arrest, follow up searches were carried out at a premises in the Dublin 4 area. In the course of this search an additional significant quantity of cash and a number of gold bars were seized. 

Gardaí say that some of the cash was vacuum packed and as a result the precise amount is yet to be established but that it is expected to exceed €500,000.

The 43-year-old man has been charged under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon. 

PastedImage-46756 Source: An Garda Síochána

Earlier today, gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation targeting international organised crime arrested a 40-year-old Irish man in Dundlak on suspicion of passport offences.

All three men arrested are still in garda custody in Tallaght, Irishtown and Dundalk garda stations. 

Garda assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said the latest arrests represent “significant success” for gardaí so far in 2020.

“The operational activity undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, in the first month of 2020, has resulted in the seizure of ten firearms accompanied by 2,000 rounds of ammunition; over €600,000 in cash and drugs to an estimated value of €1.6 million,” O’Driscoll said today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie