Thursday 7 May, 2020
Garda group 'disappointed' that sergeants and inspectors won't get priority testing

The AGSI said that a “u-turn” had been done by Garda management.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 May 2020, 7:42 AM
1 hour ago 4,993 Views 4 Comments
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a press conference last week outside Garda Headquarters.
Image: PA Images
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a press conference last week outside Garda Headquarters.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a press conference last week outside Garda Headquarters.
Image: PA Images

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has expressed its “deep disappointment” after it said that Garda management won’t push for priority Covid-19 testing for its members.

The AGSI represents almost 2,500 middle-ranking Gardaí and have been in discussions over the last number of weeks with Garda management on progressing this issue on behalf of its members.

Garda management addressed the issue in its meeting with the Policing Authority on 20 April.

The report the Policing Authority reported back to the Minister for Justice and Equality stated:

The Deputy Commissioners confirmed that the organisation has sufficient PPE resources and provided assurance that the matter of priority testing for Garda personnel will be resolved within the next day or two.

At a tele-conference meeting yesterday with Garda management, the AGSI were informed that management were “not progressing” priority testing for members of AGSI.

General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham says the “u-turn” caught the Association by surprise and their members feel “let down” by Garda management.

“We had already informed our members that priority testing would be available.

“The AGSI supports priority testing for our members to ensure capacity in the force at all times and have asked Garda management to review this decision.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

