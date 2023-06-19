Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 19 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo It is understood that the injuries sustained by the garda were not life-threatening.
# Donegal
Garda left with 'serious injuries' after vehicle collision in Donegal last Friday
A Garda motorcyclist, in his 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and treated for “serious injuries”.
2.7k
2
24 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a “serious” traffic collision left one member of An Garda Síochána hospitalised in Tullygallan in Co Donegal last Friday.

The collision involved one car and a Garda motorcyclist, in his 40s, who was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and treated for “serious injuries”. The driver of the car was uninjured.

It is understood that the injuries sustained by the garda were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened and a technical examination has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

No criminal investigations have been opened however the gardaí are seeking additional information due to the nature of it being a garda-involved collision.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The incident will be reported to the Garda Ombudsman, as is standard procedure for garda-involved collisions.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     