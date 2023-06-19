Garda left with 'serious injuries' after vehicle collision in Donegal last Friday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a “serious” traffic collision left one member of An Garda Síochána hospitalised in Tullygallan in Co Donegal last Friday.

The collision involved one car and a Garda motorcyclist, in his 40s, who was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and treated for “serious injuries”. The driver of the car was uninjured.

It is understood that the injuries sustained by the garda were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened and a technical examination has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

No criminal investigations have been opened however the gardaí are seeking additional information due to the nature of it being a garda-involved collision.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The incident will be reported to the Garda Ombudsman, as is standard procedure for garda-involved collisions.