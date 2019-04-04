'He has been punished enough': Woman involved in garda sex tape calls for him to keep his job

THE WOMAN WHO filmed herself having sex with an on-duty garda has said he should not be sacked from his job following an internal disciplinary investigation.

In a statement this evening, the woman said she did not set out to hurt the officer and called on Commissioner Drew Harris to drop the disciplinary action.

The garda in question faced allegations of appearing in a video of a sexual nature which was posted online last year.

A man in an official garda uniform appears in the footage, and engages in sexual activity with a woman, who is not a garda. A garda car is also visible in the video.

The woman said: “I regret that the guard is in more bother in regards to the movie. We both partook in the act willingly. We both agreed for it to go online as his identity was hidden.

“It was not done to harm the garda in any way and I am if it seems that way. I believe he has been punished enough. I do not have any more contact with the guard in question but I wish him luck in keeping his job. This will not help anyone if he is successful.”

Following a disciplinary hearing, it was recommended that the garda be fined two weeks’ wages.

However, Commissioner Harris has refused to accept the findings of the disciplinary tribunal.

Sources have told TheJournal.ie that the commissioner has instructed the garda that he can resign from the force or face dismissal.

It is understood that the garda in question has 10 days to respond to a letter from the commissioner informing him of these instructions. It is also open to him to appeal this matter.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said they cannot comment on individual cases.