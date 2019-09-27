Gardaí question 38 people suspected of purchasing sexual services

GARDAÍ ARE PREPARING a number of files for the Director of Public Prosecutions after a number of operations across the country last week targeting the purchase of sexual services.

Over the course of last week, gardaí conducted intelligence-led operations in Dublin, Kilkenny, Carlow, Cork city, Kerry, Galway and Donegal, in both rural and urban areas.

Gardaí said the purpose of the operations was to enforce legislation which criminalisses the purchase of sexual services.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person.

Gardaí stopped and spoke to 38 people who were suspected of having purchased sexual services. They said a number of files will now be prepared for the DPP, with a view to establishing if any criminal prosecution should be initiated.

These days of action were coordinated by the ‘Operation Quest’ team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, in liaison with local detective units.

They were scheduled to coincide with an EMPACT (European multidisciplinary platform against criminal threats) week of action targeting sexual exploitation

“This operation reinforces An Garda Síochána’s commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable persons, including victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution,” An Garda Síochána said today.

“This is the second national operation targeting the demand for prostitution in 2019 and further operations are planned.”