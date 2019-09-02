This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí urge man who made anonymous call about serious sexual assault in Cork to come forward

The incident happened in Ballyphehane on 24 August.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 2 Sep 2019, 11:18 AM
45 minutes ago 3,711 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4792154
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious sexual assault which occurred in Cork last month have urged a man who made an anonymous phone call about the case to come forward.

Investigators are continuing to probe the alleged assault on a woman, which occurred in the early hours of 24 August in the Connolly Road/Vicars Road area of Ballyphehane.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the person who made the anonymous phone call to Togher Garda Station on the morning of 24 August to come forward.

Investigators have appealed for this man or anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 712 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie