Gardaí urge man who made anonymous call about serious sexual assault in Cork to come forward

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious sexual assault which occurred in Cork last month have urged a man who made an anonymous phone call about the case to come forward.

Investigators are continuing to probe the alleged assault on a woman, which occurred in the early hours of 24 August in the Connolly Road/Vicars Road area of Ballyphehane.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the person who made the anonymous phone call to Togher Garda Station on the morning of 24 August to come forward.

Investigators have appealed for this man or anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 712 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.