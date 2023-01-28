Man arrested after shots fired earlier this week in Longford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired in Co Longford earlier this week.
Gardaí carried out a number of searches this morning following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon at about 3.30pm.
A number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate.
Following the incident, gardaí carried out searches of five homes this morning and seized a number of items in relation to the investigation.
A man in his late 30s was arrested for questioning and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS