Man arrested after shots fired earlier this week in Longford

A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired in Co Longford earlier this week.

Gardaí carried out a number of searches this morning following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon at about 3.30pm.

A number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate.

Following the incident, gardaí carried out searches of five homes this morning and seized a number of items in relation to the investigation.

A man in his late 30s was arrested for questioning and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.