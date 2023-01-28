Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
File photo.
# dundarragh
Man arrested after shots fired earlier this week in Longford
Gardaí carried out a number of searches this morning following the incident.
583
0
20 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired in Co Longford earlier this week.

Gardaí carried out a number of searches this morning following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon at about 3.30pm.

A number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate.

Following the incident, gardaí carried out searches of five homes this morning and seized a number of items in relation to the investigation.

A man in his late 30s was arrested for questioning and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     