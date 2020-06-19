Man appears in court charged with murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Silver being escorted by gardaí this evening.

Silver being escorted by gardaí this evening.

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

During a brief appearance at Castlerea District Court this evening, Stephen Silver (43) told the court: “I had no firearm on me”.

Stephen Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo was dressed in black and had a glove on his right hand during the court appearance.

He was charged earlier this evening and made no reply to the charge.

At a special sitting of Castlerea District Court, Judge Alan Mitchell granted the accused free legal aid and the court also heard that he is to receive a medical evaluation.

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court next Friday.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee in Castlerea District Court

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.