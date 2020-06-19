This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 June, 2020
Man appears in court charged with murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Stephen Silver (43), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo was charged this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 19 Jun 2020, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 33,704 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5126876
Silver being escorted by gardaí this evening.
Image: GarrethMacNamee/TheJournal.ie
Silver being escorted by gardaí this evening.
Silver being escorted by gardaí this evening.
Image: GarrethMacNamee/TheJournal.ie

Updated 14 minutes ago

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

During a brief appearance at Castlerea District Court this evening, Stephen Silver (43) told the court: “I had no firearm on me”. 

Stephen Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo was dressed in black and had a glove on his right hand during the court appearance.

He was charged earlier this evening and made no reply to the charge. 

At a special sitting of Castlerea District Court, Judge Alan Mitchell granted the accused free legal aid and the court also heard that he is to receive a medical evaluation. 

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court next Friday.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee in Castlerea District Court

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

