Man appears in court charged with murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Updated 14 minutes ago
A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.
During a brief appearance at Castlerea District Court this evening, Stephen Silver (43) told the court: “I had no firearm on me”.
Stephen Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo was dressed in black and had a glove on his right hand during the court appearance.
He was charged earlier this evening and made no reply to the charge.
At a special sitting of Castlerea District Court, Judge Alan Mitchell granted the accused free legal aid and the court also heard that he is to receive a medical evaluation.
He was remanded in custody to appear again in court next Friday.
- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee in Castlerea District Court
Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.
