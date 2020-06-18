This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda dies after being shot in Roscommon

The on-duty garda died following an incident in Castlerea which happened shortly before midnight.

By Christine Bohan Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 6:33 AM
1 hour ago
A MEMBER OF An Garda Siochána has died after being shot in Co Roscommon overnight. 

The garda died following an incident in Castlerea which happened shortly before midnight. He was on duty at the time. 

It is believed that his official firearm was taken from him during the incident and he was shot with it. 

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station. 

An Garda Siochána has asked for privacy for the man’s family. 

“It is with deepest sadness An Garda Siochána confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight,” a statement from An Garda Siochána said. 

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

More details on the incident will be released later this morning. 

“This is devastating news for his family, the dedicated team of Gardaí in Castlerea and the community,” said Denis Naughten, TD for Roscommon Galway. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Christine Bohan

