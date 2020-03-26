Gardaí to use 'spit hoods' on suspects to protect force from coronavirus

GARDAÍ ARE IN the process of ordering thousands of so-called “spit hoods” which will be used to protect members of the force from potentially contracting Covid-19.

The devices cover the faces of individuals who have been arrested in order to prevent them from spitting at or coughing on police.

They will be temporarily deployed to help prevent individual gardaí from contracting the coronavirus, which can spread through small droplets emitted through coughing or by spitting.

“Garda management continuously considers various forms of additional PPE which could be deployed to operational gardaí,” a spokesman said.

“‘Spit Hoods’ which are currently on issue to the Irish Prison Service, and other international police services, are currently being procured.”

The spokesman added that gardaí would be trained in the use of the hoods before they were deployed, and that the force was engaging with staff representative associations on a daily basis to ensure the protection of its members during the ongoing outbreak.