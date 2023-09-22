Advertisement

Friday 22 September 2023
Garda sprayed with suspected ammonia following pursuit of stolen car
Gardaí were pursuing a stolen car imported from Asia that was then abandoned in the area of the Basin Street Flats.
35 minutes ago

A GARDA HAS been injured by a noxious spray in Dublin following a pursuit of a stolen car last night.

The Journal understands that a female suspect assaulted a uniform Garda with a substance believed to be ammonia to the face yesterday in the Liberties area of Dublin.

Gardaí were pursuing a stolen car imported from Asia that was then abandoned in the area of the Basin Street Flats in Dublin 8.

A hatchet was found in the car.

A warning was issued to gardaí in the city overnight to be “cautious” when dealing with such vehicles.

The Journal has previously reported on how the European Union made immobilisers a legal requirement on new cars in 1996 but second-hand and import cars from Asia do not have to meet this requirement today.

The Garda Press Office and the Garda Representative Association have been contacted for comment.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Lauren Boland
