Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Cobh this evening.
Cobh

Man in 'serious condition' following alleged stabbing in County Cork town

The incident happened at a service station and shop at Newtown Road in the town earlier this evening.
2.6k
27 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was stabbed in Cobh, County Cork. 

The incident happened at a service station and shop at Newtown Road in the town earlier this evening. 

A garda spokesperson said that a man in his 30s “was assaulted and he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital”.

A number of ambulances attended the scene and gardaí were carrying out enquiries. 

The scene has been sealed off and gardaí are carrying out a forensic examination.

There are no reports of arrests in the incident. 

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
