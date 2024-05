GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people and a man is in hospital following a stabbing near O’Connell Street in Dublin early this morning.

Gardaí and other emergency service personnel were called to the scene at 3.10am at Cathedral Street, Dublin 1.

A garda spokesperson said that the injured man is being treated for wounds that are not life threatening.

“Two people, a woman (30s) and a male juvenile in his teens, were arrested as part of this investigation.

“The male juvenile has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

“The woman has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 1, at 10:30am on Monday 20th May 2024. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.