Thursday 26 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Sam Boal
# north earl street
Man (20s) suffers serious stab wounds in Dublin city centre
No arrests have yet been made.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s is in a stable condition following a stabbing incident in Dublin city centre this afternoon. 

The man received his injuries during the assault which happened between Marlborough Street and North Earl Street on the northside of the city.

Gardaí said an examination of the scene has been carried out and that local enquires are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

A spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage from the vicinity of Marlborough Street and North Earl Street at the time of the incident to make it available to them. 

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
