New garda station to open on O'Connell Street today

A NEW GARDA station is opening today on O’Connell Street as part of an effort to increase the presence of gardaí in Dublin city centre.

The station will operate as a base both for policing activities and for partnerships with local stakeholders, including the the North East Inner City (NEIC) and the Local Community Safety Partnership, and a service for tourists who are victims of crime.

The station is set to be opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris along with Minister for Justice Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

Speaking ahead of the opening today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the station would “provide a high visibility garda presence in this busy city centre area”.

“It will also enhance Operation Citizen, where Gardaí are reassuring the public, visitors and businesses that Dublin City Centre is a safe place to visit, socialise and do business through an enhanced police presence,” he said.

“It will also host a permanent office for the Irish Tourism Assistance Service, helping tourists who are victims of crime with practical support such as linking in with embassies and financial services.”

Advertisement

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris added that “the opening of the O’Connell Street Garda station is one of a number of measures that An Garda Síochána has taken to re-assure all those that live, work or visit in and around the main street of our capital city that your local gardaí are here to keep you safe”.

“This new facility will further strengthen our capabilities as an effective and efficient police service dedicated to guarding the peace and upholding the rule of law.”

The new station, which is part of the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Garda Division, is located at 13A O’Connell Street.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “I believe Dublin is the best city in the world. I’m very lucky to live in the heart of it and very privileged to represent Dublin Central.”

“I always do like to make the case for what is so great about our city and there are many things that are great about our city. But yes, if you look at where we are in streets like O’Connell Street and Henry Street, it’s clearly not where we would want it to be,” he said.

“We clearly do have difficulty with antisocial behaviour, particularly in the evenings during the week and at points on the weekend.

“It is why we have ambitious plans to recruit more gardaí for this year – over 1,000 gardaí, over 400 additional staff to support those gardaí, but we need to do better in the city centre, which is why I think it is an important moment, in a city that I love and I love living in, that I’m proud to represent, that we’re opening up a new garda station in the heart of it.”