Regional Garda divisions to get more power as part of major revamp of force's structure

THE NUMBER OF garda regions and divisions are set to be reduced while local units will be given more power as part of a major reform of the force set to be announced today.

New plans for the organisation of An Garda Síochána will see the number of garda regions reduce from six to four and the number of divisions fall from 28 to 19.

It’s expected that the chief superintendents in charge of the new divisions will be given more powers and allocated four superintendents to oversee a more community-based approach to policing in Ireland.

Two of these superintendents are expected to be responsible for community engagement, while one superintendent will be in charge of crime policing and another will oversee the performance of police work.

However, it is understood that garda unions and higher-ranking gardaí are concerned at the proposals.

The expected changes will be announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Dublin this morning.

They follow a number of recommendations by the Commission of Policing in Ireland last year, when the creation of a new district policing model was proposed in an extensive report on the future of policing in Ireland.

The report said it was “clear that the community policing system as a whole is under strain” and that the current structure and practices of An Garda Siochána did not support the image the force had of itself as a community service.

RTÉ reports that no extra government resources will be allocated to introduce the new organisational structure, and that the changes will begin immediately and be made over the next three years.

Speaking in June, Harris told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Defence and Equality that human rights must be central in how gardaí deliver policing.

“It provides a tried and tested framework for how we can collectively approach operational dilemmas and use our coercive powers in a manner which promotes public confidence… ” he said.

“Being a human rights compliant organisation will ultimately depend on our behaviour as a collective and the manner in which we deliver our policing service.”