This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Regional Garda divisions to get more power as part of major revamp of force's structure

The changes will be announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris later today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 3,746 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777193
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

THE NUMBER OF garda regions and divisions are set to be reduced while local units will be given more power as part of a major reform of the force set to be announced today.

New plans for the organisation of An Garda Síochána will see the number of garda regions reduce from six to four and the number of divisions fall from 28 to 19.

It’s expected that the chief superintendents in charge of the new divisions will be given more powers and allocated four superintendents to oversee a more community-based approach to policing in Ireland.

Two of these superintendents are expected to be responsible for community engagement, while one superintendent will be in charge of crime policing and another will oversee the performance of police work.

However, it is understood that garda unions and higher-ranking gardaí are concerned at the proposals.

The expected changes will be announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Dublin this morning.

They follow a number of recommendations by the Commission of Policing in Ireland last year, when the creation of a new district policing model was proposed in an extensive report on the future of policing in Ireland.

The report said it was “clear that the community policing system as a whole is under strain” and that the current structure and practices of An Garda Siochána did not support the image the force had of itself as a community service.

RTÉ reports that no extra government resources will be allocated to introduce the new organisational structure, and that the changes will begin immediately and be made over the next three years.

Speaking in June, Harris told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Defence and Equality that human rights must be central in how gardaí deliver policing.

“It provides a tried and tested framework for how we can collectively approach operational dilemmas and use our coercive powers in a manner which promotes public confidence… ” he said.

“Being a human rights compliant organisation will ultimately depend on our behaviour as a collective and the manner in which we deliver our policing service.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie