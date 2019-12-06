Senior garda suspended from duty after bullying allegations made against him

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has authorised the suspension of a senior officer after allegations of bullying were made against him.

The garda, a chief superintendent, was informed today that he was being suspended. He had been under investigation after complaints regarding harassment and bullying were filed by another serving garda.

A garda spokesman confirmed: “An Garda Siochana can confirm a Garda officer has been suspended from duty today, 6th December 2019. No further information is available.”