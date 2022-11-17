Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

Garda suspended after unmarked official car involved in single-vehicle collision

Gardaí stationed at the Bridewell arrested the garda, and a sample was taken.

1 hour ago 11,399 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after a single-vehicle collision involving an unmarked garda car.

A garda, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene. He has not been charged.

The garda is understood to be a member of a specialist national crime investigation unit.

He has now been suspended while the investigating gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda Station await the results of a sample taken from him during the incident. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that an investigation is underway.  

“Gardaí at the Bridewell are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision involving an unmarked official Garda car on Church Street, Dublin 7, on the 16 November, 2022.

“The driver was arrested at the scene under the Road Traffic Act. A sample has been sent to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety for analysis. The results will determine the course of a criminal investigation in the matter.

“Following the incident, the driver of the car, a male Garda, has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of a Garda disciplinary investigation. An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor and Garreth MacNamee

