Saturday 18 November 2023
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of man in Tallaght on Wednesday

A 50-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside a residence at Dromcarra Ave in Tallaght on Wednesday.
23 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the death of a man in Tallaght on Wednesday, 15 November.

On Wednesday evening, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8pm when a 50-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside a residence at Dromcarra Ave, Dublin 24.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Collis on Friday.

Preliminary results of the post-mortem have been provided to the investigating team, details of which are not being released for operational reasons, the gardaí have said.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

An examination of the scene at Dromcarra Avenue by members of the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the vicinity of Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown between 5pm and 8:30pm on Wednesday, 15 November.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the Dromcarra, Kilclare and Cheeverstown areas within this timeframe to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111. 

Gardaí have said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided.

