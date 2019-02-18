This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda tells court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank

Ryan’s body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm leased by Quirke in April 2013.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 18 Feb 2019, 3:25 PM
13 minutes ago 912 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4499779
Farmer Patrick Quirke, who is accused of the murder of Bobby Ryan, leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Farmer Patrick Quirke, who is accused of the murder of Bobby Ryan, leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Farmer Patrick Quirke, who is accused of the murder of Bobby Ryan, leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

WHEN A GARDA superintendent looked into the tank where Bobby Ryan’s body lay he thought the part-time DJ had either been murdered and put in the tank or assaulted and left there to die, a jury has heard.

Superintendent Patrick O’Callaghan told the Central Criminal Court this morning that as soon as he saw the outline of the body in the tank he believed it was Mr Ryan. 

Patrick Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ryan – a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight – on a date between 3 June 2011 and April 2013.

Ryan’s body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that Quirke murdered Ryan so that he could rekindle an affair with Mary Lowry (52), the deceased’s girlfriend.
Superintendent O’Callaghan told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC that he visited the farm at Fawnagowan on 30 April 2013 after reports that a body had been found in a tank on Lowry’s land.

He went to the tank and from a standing position he couldn’t see anything so he knelt down and lowered his head into the tank. He could see the outline of a body and using a torch hehe was able to see it more clearly.

He told Bowman that he believed the person in the tank to be Bobby Ryan and that he had been murdered and placed in the tank or placed in the tank following a serious assault and died as a result.

‘Highly inappropriate’

Superintendent O’Callaghan told his colleagues to designate the area a crime scene.
Garda Conor Ryan also completed his cross-examination telling defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that he was not seeking “extra glory” for himself when he made a fresh statement relating to the trial last week.

Condon asked the witness why he did not previously say that when he searched the lands at Fawnagowan in 2011 he saw bales of hay at the tank where Ryan’s body was eventually found.

Garda Ryan said it hadn’t crossed his mind previously but it was brought to his attention by one of his colleagues during a conversation in the coffee shop of the court building last week.

When Condon asked him if it was “highly inappropriate” to be discussing evidence ahead of trial he said he wasn’t discussing his evidence.

Condon asked if he was “looking for a bit of extra glory” or for recognition. The witness replied: “no.”

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    61,867  212
    2
    		'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    60,468  37
    3
    		'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
    57,564  15
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    311  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    93  0
    3
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    91,258  59
    2
    		Limerick stay top of the table with impressive 9-point win over Kilkenny
    30,513  26
    3
    		Nolan lands dramatic injury-time winner as Wexford edge past 14-man Tipperary
    27,349  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    5,096  0
    2
    		Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
    4,736  0
    3
    		What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
    4,318  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Garda tells court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank
    Garda tells court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Cork camogie player Ashling Thompson to plead not guilty to assault charges
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie