Heavy garda presence as men appear in court in connection with €32.8 million drugs seizure

A JUDGE HAS granted a further period of detention to gardai in Kerry in the case of two men arrested on Friday in connection with an estimated €32.8 million worth of a synthetic drug found in a container in the Port of Cork.

During the hearing a large armed garda presence cordoned off streets outside the courthouse.

The men are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 – which deals with allegations associated with organised crime. This allows gardaí to question suspects for a maximum of seven days but investigators must apply at intervals in court to continue the detention.

The men were brought separately under heavy security before an early sitting of Tralee District Court this morning where Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell of the Kerry Division applied for an extension of their detention for further 48 hours from this morning.

A preliminary application to “remove” the media was made by Powell stating that it was an ongoing investigation. Judge Waters refused but did place restrictions on identifying the two individuals.

The media were also excluded briefly while a highly sensitive paragraph of the basis for the application was being read out and examined.

The Judge directed that no evidence from the hour and a half sitting can be reported.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, for the first man “trenchantly and formally” opposed the application for detention. Barrister Richard Liston, instructed by Pat Mann and Cashell Solicitors were for the second man.

In both applications, Judge Waters said he was satisfied that the Chief Superintendent had met the two tests of the application.

The district court judge also said he was satisfied the investigation was being conducted “diligently and expeditiously” in accordance with the terms of the Act. Judge Waters granted the orders for both extensions.

The men can now be detained until mid morning Friday. There can be no further periods of detention. The men must be charged or released at that stage.