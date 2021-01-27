Gardaí to begin checking arrivals into airports to see if they've been on holiday

GARDAÍ ARE TO begin checking people who arrive into airports to see if they breached Level 5 restrictions by going on holiday, the government has said.

This morning Liz Canavan, Assistant General Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, said many of the people arriving at ports and airports are Irish residents returning from trips abroad.

“Under Level 5 rules, nobody should be travelling abroad unless it is for a genuinely essential need. That does not include holidays, visiting relatives or friends or staying at a second home,” she said.

She said gardaí have already started conducting checkpoints on routes to the airports and ports and will begin to check people arriving at the airport to see if they left the country in breach of the regulations.

“Where people are determined to ignore the regulations on travel, they will face increased penalties,” Canavan said.

She said gardaí can prosecute for breaches of travel restrictions through a fixed charge notice.

Yesterday the government announced a number of new measures to crackdown on international travel, including:

All visa-free short term travel from South Africa and all of South America is suspended until at least 5 March. The Taoiseach said this can be put in place immediately.

Anyone who arrives from Brazil or South Africa will be subject to a mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.

Anyone who arrives into the country (from anywhere else) without a pre-departure negative PCR test will also have to quarantine at one of these facilities. They will also be subject to a €2,500 fine or six months imprisonment.

Everyone else arriving into the country (once they have a pre-departure negative PCR result) will be required by law to quarantine at home. They can free themselves from this quarantine after five days with a negative PCR test result here in Ireland.

If any countries in the European ‘traffic light’ system move to green or amber (due to a reduction in their incidence), they will not need to quarantine at all once they have a negative pre-departure test.

Concern about funerals

During this morning’s briefing, Canavan also said concerns have been raised about the danger of “dropping our guard” at funerals. Funerals are limited under Level 5 restrictions to ten mourners.

“Reports of significant numbers of people congregating in homes of bereaved persons and in funeral homes or at churches and graveyards before and after services, are concerning,” she said.

The weather at this time of year can also result in those lining funeral routes congregating in doorways of churches and other areas to seek shelter, she said.

“Every contact increases the risk of transmission of this highly contagious virus, those wishing to express their condolences should do so through social media, online websites, text or card,” she said.

It is vital, despite our natural emotions and our desire to be close to and hug other people to respect the situation we find ourselves in, as we try to convey our sympathies to bereaved families.

The government has also issued a warning about two text and call scams.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The first is a text scam, with messages purporting to be from Revenue that contain a link telling people to click on it to claim a €350 payment.

The second is a scam involves fraudulent texts and calls to member of the public about vaccines, requesting private information such as PPS numbers, a date of birth and address.

“The HSE will never text or call any individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid test or a vaccine,” Canavan said. “Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination or Covid testing.”

She asked that members of the public contact any vulnerable friends or relatives to make them aware of these calls and messages.