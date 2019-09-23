Garda suspended over video mocking Travelling community

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been suspended after a video emerged in which he mocked the Travelling community.

The footage shows the man, wearing a garda vest and holding a can of cider, mimicking the behaviour of some Travellers in videos posted online ahead of bare knuckle fights.

In the video, which emerged on social media last week, he can be heard taunting a member of Dublin Fire Brigade ahead of a charity boxing match between the two men.

The clip was filmed as a response to a ‘call-out’ video by the Dublin firefighter.

The behaviour of the garda in the footage has been criticised by Traveller support organisation Pavee Point.

Co-director Martin Collins told the Irish Mirror that he was “absolutely appalled” by the video, which he said reinforced the stereotype that Travellers are inherently violent.

“They [gardaí] are in positions of responsibility and hold a lot of authority and they should exercise this with discipline and dignity.”

Today An Garda Síochána confirmed a garda has been suspended in relation to this matter pending an internal disciplinary investigation.