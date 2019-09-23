This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda suspended over video mocking Travelling community

The video was filmed ahead of a charity boxing match against a member of Dublin Fire Brigade.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 23 Sep 2019, 10:51 AM
12 minutes ago 2,384 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4820564

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been suspended after a video emerged in which he mocked the Travelling community.

The footage shows the man, wearing a garda vest and holding a can of cider, mimicking the behaviour of some Travellers in videos posted online ahead of bare knuckle fights.

In the video, which emerged on social media last week, he can be heard taunting a member of Dublin Fire Brigade ahead of a charity boxing match between the two men.

The clip was filmed as a response to a ‘call-out’ video by the Dublin firefighter. 

The behaviour of the garda in the footage has been criticised by Traveller support organisation Pavee Point.

Co-director Martin Collins told the Irish Mirror that he was “absolutely appalled” by the video, which he said reinforced the stereotype that Travellers are inherently violent.

“They [gardaí] are in positions of responsibility and hold a lot of authority and they should exercise this with discipline and dignity.”

Today An Garda Síochána confirmed a garda has been suspended in relation to this matter pending an internal disciplinary investigation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie