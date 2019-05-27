Tributes paid after second garda dies tragically over the weekend

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has paid tribute to two gardaí who tragically lost their lives over the weekend.

Garda David Hearne and Garda John McCallion both died unexpectedly – Garda Hearne while diving off the Wexford coast, and Garda McCallion while cycling near Swinford in Mayo.

Today, GRA President Jim Mulligan said:

“On behalf of the Garda Representative Association, I want to express heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of Garda David Hearne and Garda John McCallion, both of whom died tragically over the weekend.

“Garda Hearne was attached to the Traffic Corps in the South East and stationed in Waterford.

“David was regarded as a hero for his work as a Garda diver, earning bravery awards for saving many lives.”

He said that Garda McCallion (48), who died while cycling near his hometown of Swinford, Co Mayo, came from a family of gardaí.

“His death will be particularly painful for his family because his brother, Robbie was killed in the line of duty in Co Donegal 10 years ago last month,” said Mulligan.

“The Garda Siochána have lost two great members who were inspirational colleagues to everyone in the organisation and great friends to many members. The passing of both men is all the more tragic considering they leave behind seven children between them.”

Hearne had won medals for bravery – and his father had also won one in the 1950s:

Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, TD, Chair of the Bravery Awards Council, expressed his sadness and shock at the death of Garda David Hearne. Garda Hearne followed in the footsteps of his father, Declan, who was a bravery award recipient in 1958. https://t.co/NLXxPA5egw pic.twitter.com/n5L1Z0VqDK — Oireachtas News (@OireachtasNews) May 27, 2019 Source: Oireachtas News /Twitter

Garda Hearne will be removed tomorrow from his home to Our Lady Star of the Sea church Duncannon, Co Wexford for funeral mass at 2pm. Garda McCallion will be removed from Campbell’s Funeral Home Swinford for mass at 12 at the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Swinford, with the funeral proceeding to Kilconduff Cemetery.