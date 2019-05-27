This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid after second garda dies tragically over the weekend

Garda Dave Hearne died on the Wexford coast while Garda John McCallion died while cycling in Mayo.

By Aoife Barry Monday 27 May 2019, 12:16 PM
Image: Oireachtas
Image: Oireachtas

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has paid tribute to two gardaí who tragically lost their lives over the weekend.

Garda David Hearne and Garda John McCallion both died unexpectedly – Garda Hearne while diving off the Wexford coast, and Garda McCallion while cycling near Swinford in Mayo.

Today, GRA President Jim Mulligan said:

“On behalf of the Garda Representative Association, I want to express heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of Garda David Hearne and Garda John McCallion, both of whom died tragically over the weekend.

“Garda Hearne was attached to the Traffic Corps in the South East and stationed in Waterford.

“David was regarded as a hero for his work as a Garda diver, earning bravery awards for saving many lives.”

He said that Garda McCallion (48), who died while cycling near his hometown of Swinford, Co Mayo, came from a family of gardaí.

“His death will be particularly painful for his family because his brother, Robbie was killed in the line of duty in Co Donegal 10 years ago last month,” said Mulligan.

“The Garda Siochána have lost two great members who were inspirational colleagues to everyone in the organisation and great friends to many members. The passing of both men is all the more tragic considering they leave behind seven children between them.”

Hearne had won medals for bravery – and his father had also won one in the 1950s:

Garda Hearne will be removed tomorrow from his home to Our Lady Star of the Sea church Duncannon, Co Wexford for funeral mass at 2pm. Garda McCallion will be removed from Campbell’s Funeral Home Swinford for mass at 12 at the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Swinford, with the funeral proceeding to Kilconduff Cemetery.

