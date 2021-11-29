#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 29 November 2021
Gardaí investigating 'violent disorder' at a funeral arrest eight people

The arrests relate to an outbreak of violence at a funeral in Tuam, Co Galway in September.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 29 Nov 2021, 3:15 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED eight people in an early morning operation as part of an investigation into a large scale public order incident in a Galway cemetery. 

The seven men and one woman were arrested by gardaí at locations across County Galway.

The arrest operation is associated with a largescale row which happened at Tuam Cemetery and the surrounding streets on 22 September last. 

A garda spokesperson said: “The operation was conducted this morning in County Galway and has resulted in the arrest of seven men who range in age from their mid 20s to their mid 50s, and one woman who is in her mid 20s.

“They are currently detained at various stations in the Galway Division under the provisions of Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

They can be held for a maximum of 24 hours – the incident has been classed as a “violent disorder” by gardaí.

This involves three or more people and is similar to a riot, which involves 12 or more people.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media at the time showed a largescale fight between people in the cemetery during a funeral. 

An Air Corps Air Ambulance and five ambulances were called in to ferry an injured man to hospital on the day of the incident. 

On the day of the fight a man, described by gardaí as a “male youth” was arrested allegedly in possession of a knife.   

Five men and two women were injured over the course of the incident. They were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.  

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

