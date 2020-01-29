This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manhunt under way after shots fired at Garda car in North Wexford

Gardaí are urging the public not to approach the car in which the suspects are believed to be travelling.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 11:25 AM
54 minutes ago 26,009 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4984336
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey. 

It follows reports that shots were fired at a Garda patrol car on the Craanford Road outside the town this morning. 

There are no reports of any injuries. 

A blue BMW, believed to have been involved in the incident, was later found burnt out in the Craanford area, sources say. 

A manhunt is under way as gardaí seek to trace a second car. 

A statement from the force said they were looking to trace a dark grey/black Skoda Fabia car (or a similar car) last seen with two male occupants on board in the north Wexford, Gorey town and Clogh areas. 

“These males may have been involved in an armed incident in Gorey earlier today,” the statement said. 

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999. 

“Do not approach these males or the vehicle,” gardaí are warning. 

Further updates are expected. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

