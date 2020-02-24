This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warning over increase in fake Euro notes as 'prop money' with value of over €430k seized

The use of fraudulent currency when making purchases is an offence.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Feb 2020, 12:20 PM
27 minutes ago 2,831 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019430
Image: Shutterstock/Elizaveta Elesina
Image: Shutterstock/Elizaveta Elesina

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE are warning people that there has been a significant increase in the detection of novelty Euro notes. 

These notes are often marked as ‘movie money’ or ‘prop money’ and bear a strong resemblance to genuine Euro notes, however, they don’t contain the security features, according to gardaí. 

Revenue officers have seized notes representing a value of €430,895 in recent mail centre detections. 

Gardaí are advising businesses and members of the public who deal with cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and to take appropriate precautionary measures. 

Businesses owners are being asked to ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes. 

“People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention,” Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garad National Economic Crime Bureau said. 

“These notes are easily identifiable if precautionary checks are made,” he said. 

Gardaí are also highlighting that the use of fraudulent currency when trying to purchase goods or services is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. It carried a potential prison sentence of 10 years. 

These fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of people trying to pay with ‘prop money’ should be reported to gardaí immediately. 

“Also, people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a conviction, which is for life,” Cryan said. 

“Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors and it can affect their credit rating.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie