Warning over increase in fake Euro notes as 'prop money' with value of over €430k seized

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE are warning people that there has been a significant increase in the detection of novelty Euro notes.

These notes are often marked as ‘movie money’ or ‘prop money’ and bear a strong resemblance to genuine Euro notes, however, they don’t contain the security features, according to gardaí.

Revenue officers have seized notes representing a value of €430,895 in recent mail centre detections.

Gardaí are advising businesses and members of the public who deal with cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and to take appropriate precautionary measures.

Businesses owners are being asked to ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes.

“People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention,” Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garad National Economic Crime Bureau said.

“These notes are easily identifiable if precautionary checks are made,” he said.

Gardaí are also highlighting that the use of fraudulent currency when trying to purchase goods or services is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. It carried a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

These fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of people trying to pay with ‘prop money’ should be reported to gardaí immediately.

“Also, people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a conviction, which is for life,” Cryan said.

“Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors and it can affect their credit rating.”