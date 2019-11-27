This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí issue warning ahead of Black Friday as €4 billion worth of online sales expected in next month

Gardaí said the potential for fraud increases around the Christmas period.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 6:30 AM
25 minutes ago 991 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907380
Image: Shutterstock/tuthelens
Image: Shutterstock/tuthelens

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED consumers to only make purchases using secure websites as it is estimated we will spend over €4 billion on our cards in the next month.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) along with gardaí issued the strong warning and said people should only use secure websites. They were advised to check that the website is showing a ‘https’ address and that a padlock symbol is on display.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the potential for fraud increases around the Christmas period.

He said: “As the pre-Christmas rush draws thousands of shoppers online, we urge that people be aware of the potential for fraud, whether they are buying or selling a product.

“People should be particularly careful when high value products are offered at prices significantly under market value and when there is a demand for payment in advance to a person or entity that are not known or not clearly identifiable.”

Olivia Buckley, who is the head of fraud BPFI’s FraudSMART initiative, said well over €4 billion is expected to be spent online with payment cards throughout November and December.

“Almost €12 billion was spent using cards between November and December last year, with well over €4 billion of that spend accounted for by e-commerce . Purchasing online is growing amongst Irish consumers; €41.3 billion of purchases were made with cards in the first nine months of this year alone with some €20.1 billion of that spending carried out online, almost double the amount for the same period in 2015.”

Buckley added that in the region of 75% of all card fraud occurs online, so serious caution is required when purchasing goods or services.

Related Reads

11.11.19 Public warned to be vigilant as business loses over €200k in invoice fraud scam
27.10.19 'Money mule' recruiters tricking Irish third-level students into handing over bank details 
05.10.19 Passport Service 'closing down avenues' of fraud with over 300 passports revoked since 2016

The large volumes of online purchases expected to be made this week means fraudsters will be attempting to lure consumers into fraudulent websites, while posing as authentic suppliers, she added.

FraudSMART and gardaí said there are some critical pieces of advice that consumers must follow to help protect their finances and their bank account.

• Use secure websites. The website address should be ‘https’ before the purchase is made, indicating a secure connection
• Use sites where a padlock symbol is shown beside the website address
• Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments – switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary
• Independently visit the website of the online sales company as opposed to clicking on social media or pop-up adverts
• Be cautious about claiming outrageous offers – if it sounds too good to be true it probably is
• Stick to well-known websites or websites that you are familiar with or websites associated with high street retail outlets
Consumers can get advice on how to avoid fraud by visiting www.FraudSMART.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie