Saturday 15 June, 2019
Garda who faced dismissal for having premarital sex and giving birth outside wedlock tells her story

In February 1985 the story about an unnamed female garda made headlines.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 2:41 PM
38 minutes ago 8,959 Views 25 Comments
Majella Moynihan
Image: RTÉ Radio 1
Majella Moynihan
Majella Moynihan
Image: RTÉ Radio 1

A FEMALE GARDA who was threatened with dismissal from An Garda Síochana, for having pre-marital sex with another recruit garda, and for having given birth to a baby outside wedlock has told her story publicly for the first time in thirty-four years. 

In February 1985, the story of an unnamed female garda made headlines as she was being threatened with dismissal from An Garda Síochana, for having pre-marital sex with another recruit garda, and for having given birth to a baby outside wedlock. 

Majella Moynihan, who was 22-years-old at the time, was the garda at the centre of the case. She is now telling her story for the first time on RTÉ Radio 1′s Documentary on One.

In 1983, before Majella went to the Garda Training College, in Templemore, County Tipperary she met a fellow garda recruit at the Garda Club. 

“He went down to Templemore in 1982, and then I ended up down in Templemore myself in April of ‘83 and we started up the relationship again.  At weekends, I’d come to Dublin and he’d go to his home.

“And then in August I met him, I know he came to my father’s house, and that was the weekend that I conceived. And you might say how did you know. I knew straight away that I had conceived. And as I was still in Templemore at that stage and I had to go back to Templemore and I had an inkling that I was pregnant, I had an extremely strong inkling that I was pregnant,” Majella said. 

While Majella suspected her pregnancy would create difficulties for her, she was at that point unaware that news of her pregnancy had spread through garda ranks. It had gone as far as the Garda Commissioners Office and the most serious disciplinary charges were being planned against her.

Majella in her early 20's Source: RTÉ Radio 1

As the result of an internal garda investigation for breach of discipline, Majella was asked to provide a full statement regarding her relationship with the recruit garda, the times she had sexual intercourse with him, her pregnancy, the birth of their baby and her intention to have the baby adopted

Majella was charged with two counts under the 1971 Garda Síochána Regulations, ‘Conduct prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit on the Force’, which were described in her charge sheet as:

1. “… you, being an unmarried female member of An Garda Síochána, did associate on terms of intimacy and undue familiarity with one, Recruit Garda [name redacted], an unmarried male member of An Garda Síochána […] and during such period of association you had sexual intercourse with said Recruit Garda […] as a result of which you became pregnant and gave birth to a male child at Galway Regional Hospital, Galway, County Galway on or about 31st May, 1984.”2. “… that you being a female member of An Garda Síochána stationed at Store Street Garda Station, Dublin, did on or about the 31st of May, 1984, give birth to a child outside wedlock at Galway Regional Hospital, Galway, Co. Galway.

The Archbishop of Dublin intervened shortly after, advising the Garda Commissioner at the time that if Majella was convicted, it would encourage other female gardaí to go to the UK for abortions.

Majella was made aware that, without this intervention, she would have been sacked.

Directly after his birth, Majella’s son was initially placed in foster care before being legally adopted in December 1984. In April 1985, Majella was then summoned to a sworn hearing on the conduct of the Recruit Garda, who was the father of her child.

Here she had to testify about her sexual relationship with him, and her sexual history. The father of her child was fined £90 for his conduct.

Traumatised by the loss of her child and by the treatment she had received within the Force, Majella remained a member of An Garda Síochána for a total of fifteen years but, in 1998, eventually sought early retirement.

