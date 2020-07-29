This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man found walking on M8 later dies following domestic disturbance

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital twice in a number of hours.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 8:39 AM
42 minutes ago
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a series of incidents that resulted in the death of a man in Co Kilkenny earlier this week.

On Sunday, gardaí and paramedics attended a house in the An Grianan housing estate in Killenaule in Co Tipperary at around 6.30pm, following a report of a man who had sustained a significant injury to his arm.

The man had been in the house with a number of other people, and was subsequently brought to hospital by ambulance for treatment. He later left the hospital.

At around 12.30am on Monday, the man was spotted walking on the M8 motorway in the vicinity of Horse & Jockey.

The man was removed from the motorway for his own safety and brought to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, arriving there at 1.00am. Gardaí left after the man was observed at the front door of a house.

At 1.49am, gardaí received a report of a disturbance at a house in the estate. They responded, along with an ambulance, and the man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he died a short time later.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information from any members of the public who may have been present during any of these incidents.

They are looking for people who were in the An Grianan area of Killenaule in Tipperary on the afternoon of Sunday, 26 July. They are particularly looking to speak to anyone who attended at the house with the man and his friends that afternoon.

Gardaí are also looking for anyone who saw the man on the M8 motorway near junction 6, near Horse and Jockey, on the northbound carriageway between 12.00am and 12.45am on Monday, 27 July.

And they are looking for anyone who was in the vicinity of Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford between 1.00am and 3.30am, also on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thurles garda station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

