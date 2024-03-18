Gardaí appeal for witnesses of serious assault on woman in Cabra

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses of a serious assault on a woman in Cabra, Dublin earlier this month.

The incident took place at approximately 1:30am on the Quarry Road in Cabra.

The woman received medical attention at the scene.

Since then, one man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and has appeared before the courts.

Gardaí have today asked that any road users or persons travelling in the Quarry Road area between 12.30am and 2am on the morning of Sunday 10 March 2024, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 666 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.