This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over half of youths not punished for serious crimes due to garda scheme failings went on to reoffend

In more than 2,000 cases an adult who was also involved in the crime was cautioned or prosecuted for the offence.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,313 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518202
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN HALF of the youths accused of serious crimes who were not pursued due to failings of a garda scheme went on to reoffend afterwards. 

It emerged last month that almost 8,000 crimes by more than 3,000 children and young people went unpunished due to deficiencies in the garda juvenile diversion programme.

This included 55 very serious crimes such as threats to kill, child neglect, affray, aggravated burglary and one case of rape.

Just one child involved in the 55 crimes had never been suspected of offending before and did not go on to re-offend. The remaining 54 all had other interactions with gardaí – either before or after the incident which was not progressed correctly.

Under the diversion programme, all children suspected of an offence are referred so they can be considered for the scheme instead of a criminal caution or prosecution.

If they are deemed unsuitable for the programme – because of the nature of the crime, or a failure to admit responsibility for example – the case is sent back to the original investigating garda. 

In 7,894 cases involving 3,489 children the investigation was not appropriately progressed from this point, ie the young person was not cautioned or prosecuted. 

Figures provided by An Garda Síochána to Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire reveal 29 of the 55 youths in the most serious cases had referrals to the youth scheme and prosecutions initiated both before and after the failure to progress the referral. 

A further three had a referral or prosecution after the non-progressed incident but had not offended prior to it. And 22 had youth referrals prior to the non-progressed incident, but not after. 

For the remaining young person this was their first referral and they never offended again. Of the 55 youths, 26 admitted to the offence and 29 denied it. 

Today the Policing Authority was also given an update on the organisation’s review of these failures. It was told that in 2,025 cases out of the 7,894 an adult who was also involved in the crime was cautioned or prosecuted for the offence.

This happened in 18 of the 55 cases of very serious crime. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there was “some comfort” in the fact that other perpetrators involved in the offences were “brought to justice”.

Harris also said discipline is being considered on a case-by-case basis for the 3,200 gardaí involved in the cases. 

He said each case will be “examined on its merits” by a chief superintendent and once this is done they will have a better idea of how these failures happened and whether there are any trends. 

The Policing Authority also discussed the fact that 57 of the 3,000 young people involved have since died – 44 as adults. Causes of death included suicide, road traffic collisions and drug overdoses.

Harris described them as “individuals who are in jeopardy” in terms of their health and lifestyles.

“It is a very sad fact but the reality of our society is that these particular individuals die young and die in pretty dire circumstances.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda whistleblower resigns from force three years after making allegations of serious misconduct
    68,547  33
    2
    		Schoolboy who took upskirt pictures of teachers found guilty of 'outraging public decency'
    41,224  0
    3
    		A mass grave has been unearthed in a Belarusian former Jewish ghetto
    37,544  27
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    742  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    151  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    42,284  49
    2
    		Van Dijk scores twice as Liverpool roar back to form against Watford
    24,660  51
    3
    		Ulster hoping to push through deal to sign Jack McGrath from Leinster
    15,477  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    5,136  0
    2
    		'Gemma Collins' episode of Your Face Or Mine proves how dated the show's concept is'
    4,635  1
    3
    		Bradley Cooper's ex-wife would very much like to be excluded from the narrative... it's The Dredge
    4,386  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Co Westmeath
    At least 20 killed in train crash in Cairo's main railway station
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    DUBLIN
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Council criticises 'uncontrolled burning' as Irish Air Corps drops 42,000 litres on Wicklow fires
    Hiding in plain sight: 5 fascinating old buildings around Dublin you probably never noticed
    IRELAND
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie