Monday 2 November 2020
Gardaí launch investigation after anti-mask protesters filmed berating Luas passengers

The incident happened earlier this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 2 Nov 2020, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 33,288 Views 43 Comments
A screengrab from a Facebook Live of the incident.
LUAS PROVIDER TRANSDEV said it will hand over CCTV to gardaí following an incident on a tram this evening involving anti-mask protesters.

After they boarded the tram without face coverings, they began berating members of the public who were complying with the rules. 

In videos shared online, some of the men involved insulted female passengers and were engaged in what appeared to be threatening behaviour. 

The video was streamed on Facebook Live by organisers of a protest called “the Freedom Rally”.

In the livestream, protesters could be seen walking up and down a busy Luas, chanting songs about face masks and waving tricolours. 

In another incident, a woman approaches the protesters to tell them to behave and to wear masks. One protester asks for a hug to which the woman replies “I don’t want you to touch me” to which a protester asks “why”?

Others passengers tell them to put on a facemask. 

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident and they are aware of the social media videos. 

A statement read: “An Garda Síochána will investigate this matter and the advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.

“Gardaí are aware of videos circulating on social media showing a number of individuals on public transport not complying with public health regulations.”

Luas confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it will help gardaí with any investigations. 

A spokeswoman said: “Luas are aware of an incident involving a group of people protesting and not wearing face masks on board a Red Line tram this evening.

“We are investigating it and will assist the Gardaí with their investigations including the transfer of CCTV footage to them. “

