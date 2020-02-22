Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after teenager died in single-vehicle collision

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision in Cork earlier this week and are looking for a taxi driver who was in the area at the time.

An investigation is underway after a single vehicle collision occurred on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeney, Co. Cork at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, 19 February.

The car collided with a wall on Harbour View Road. Emergency services and the Roads Policing Unit attended the scene. A female youth, aged in her teens, who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger, males in their teens, received serious injuries. Both were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The male passenger’s condition is believed to be critical.

Gardaí are interested in speaking to the taxi driver of a white Toyota taxi car who was travelling on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeney in Cork city between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.00am on the night.

Anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage, are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.