Monday 12 August, 2019
Gardaí issue appeal for man who is understood to have come to females' aid in alleged Courtown incident

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Aug 2019, 7:14 PM
Courtown Harbour
Image: Google Street View
Courtown Harbour
Courtown Harbour
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to appeal for information over an alleged incident of serious assault that occurred just after midnight on 28 July in Co Wexford. 

The alleged incident happened at around 12.15am on 28 July in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

It’s understood the alleged offences in this case include sexual assault. 

Gardaí said on 31 July that the three injured parties involved were in the process of being interviewed by a team of specially trained officers. 

Gardaí are now looking to speak to a male who is understood to have come to the assistance of three females on the night of the incident. 

The investigation has been described by gardaí as being of a “sensitive nature”. 

An Garda Síochána have thanked all members of the public who have come forward to date. 

They are continuing to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

