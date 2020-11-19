#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 19 November 2020
Gardaí renew appeal after man dies following Dublin assault

The man died in hospital more than a week after the assault.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 5:29 PM
Seville Place, Dublin 1.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 40s in Dublin in early September.

The man sustained serious head injuries during the incident at Seville Place in the early hours of Wednesday 2 September. He was rushed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he died more than a week later.

An investigation into all of the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is continuing. No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In particular they are urging anyone who was in the Portland Row, Empress Place and Dunne Street areas of Dublin 1 between 1.45am- 2.45am on 2 September to make contact.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam video) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

