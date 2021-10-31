Gardaí renew appeal for help to identify four bodies found on the west coast

The Cliffs of Moher where a number of the discoveries were made.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for help from the public to assist them in identifying four people found dead in the waters off the west coast.

Sources have said the appeal is part of a major drive by investigators to identify long term unidentified remains under Operation Oak.

The first appeal is focused on Rosses Point, Sligo on 16 June, 2009 where the body of a deceased man was discovered.

A spokesperson said that his body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out the following day. Following the examination, foul play in the case was ruled out.

“In the course of garda enquires, it was established that the deceased man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a Hotel under a false name – ‘Peter Bergman’ on the 12 June.

“He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number days before he was found deceased at Rosses Point.

“Despite exhaustive enquires the body of the man known as ‘Peter Bergman’ has never been identified,” the spokesperson said.

A garda issued image of the Peter Bergman case. Source: Garda Press Office

There were a number of items found on rocks near where the he was discovered including a black leather Finn Comfort shoes, size 44, manufactured in 2002 in Germany; dark socks; a black leather C&A jacket; navy C&A chino trousers; a black sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger jumper; a black leather belt, called Key West USA, made in Italy.

The deceased is buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery, he has never been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí in County Clare said there are three people whose bodies were recovered in recent years off the coast who have not been identified.

The first case listed in the appeal is that of a female who was found on 14 August 2016, near Doolin, Co Clare by a member of the Burren sub-aqua unit during a training exercise.

The body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem was carried out. Following that forensic examination foul play was ruled out and a DNA sample was harvested.

Partial clothing on the body included denim jeans bearing the label Esmara and another item of clothing which was purple in colour bearing a size tag 40/42. A black belt with a woven pattern was also recovered.

The deceased has never been identified and was buried on 3 January 2018 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis, Co. Clare.

A garda issued collage of images from the second Clare case. Source: Garda Press Office

The second case is that of the body of a man who was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher on 30 July, 2010.

Following a post mortem foul play was also ruled out in that case.

Clothing recovered on the deceased included; black socks and black Velcro strapped runners. The runners bore the label “Indonesia and Budapest”.

“A craniofacial reconstruction was carried out and an image produced by the University of Dundee in Scotland.

“The image was shown on Crimecall in October 2014, but the deceased has yet to be identified. His remains were buried on 30 July, 2010 at Drumcliff Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare,” a spokesperson said.

The final County Clare case relates to the discovery of the body of a woman on 4 October, 2018 floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher.

The body was recovered by Doolin Coast Guard and transferred to Limerick Mortuary for a post-mortem which determined there was no foul play and a DNA sample was taken.

The body was that of an asian woman, approximately 5’ 8’’ in height of slim build and estimated to be aged in her early 50s.

Three items of jewellery were recovered on the body; a gold ring with the words “Caby” on the inside, a gold ring with green stones and a gold bracelet.

The deceased was buried on 2 April 2020 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis. To date she has never been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station 065 9080557, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.