Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing Dublin man

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of Gerard Taylor (55) who has been missing from his Sandyford home since yesterday.

Gerard, who is described as 6ft in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes, was last seen leaving his home at 9am yesterday morning.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, green trousers and a navy blue cap.

Gardaí have requested that any information on Gerard’s whereabouts be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 – 6665600 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.