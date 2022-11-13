Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Gardai seek witnesses of Wexford hit and run on early Saturday morning

The victim was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a serious condition.

36 minutes ago 2,861 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ IN GOREY, Co Wexford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Ballydermot, Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30a.m.

Gardaí were alerted to a male pedestrian (early 20s) who was located on the side of the road with serious head injuries.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a serious condition. The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in Ballydermot on the Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning between 2a.m. and 3a.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

