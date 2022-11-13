Gardai seek witnesses of Wexford hit and run on early Saturday morning

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ IN GOREY, Co Wexford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Ballydermot, Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30a.m.
Gardaí were alerted to a male pedestrian (early 20s) who was located on the side of the road with serious head injuries.
He was removed from the scene by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a serious condition. The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in Ballydermot on the Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning between 2a.m. and 3a.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Investigations ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS